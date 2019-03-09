Paul is Dead/PID ~ Tina Foster discusses the secret death of Paul McCartney w/ Dr. Jim Fetzer

Attorney and author, Tina Foster, discusses her book, "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney," with Dr. Jim Fetzer on Revolution Radio. March 8, 2019 "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney": https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07N1XPPTX "The Splitting Image": https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392062



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