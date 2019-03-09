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Paul is Dead/PID - Tina Foster on the secret death of Paul McCartney (Night Dreams Talk Radio)
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113 views • March 09, 2019
Attorney and author, Tina Foster, discusses her book, "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney," on Night Dreams Talk Radio.
16 Feb. 2019
"Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" (https://www.amazon.com/dp/1794563849)
"The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements" (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392062).
Plastic Macca ~ Paul is Dead at plasticmacca.blogspot.com
16 Feb. 2019
"Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" (https://www.amazon.com/dp/1794563849)
"The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements" (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392062).
Plastic Macca ~ Paul is Dead at plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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