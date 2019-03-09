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To Survive Transhumanism and protect your SOUL you must remember this! (Recorded 2017 and Reposted 2019)
Thought UnCubed
Thought UnCubed
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64 views • March 09, 2019

It is essential that you remember that your body is not "you" if you want to avoid the Transhumanism Soul trap.

Why do the Transhumanist Luciferians seek to alter your body, and especially your DNA?

In this video I hope to explain that your unique DNA allows your unique Soul to be "downloaded" from the heavenly dimension into your body in this lower earthly dimension.

Think of this video as being both a guide and a warning.It was made back in 2017 for my 'Here to Talk' channel.

This channel has been created simply to "stake claim" to the Brand Name I have used since 2014 accross multiple platforms - that of "Thought UnCubed".

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vaccinationvaccinefaithdepopulationdnatranshumanismgenetic engineeringlockdownmrna
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy