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(((WAKE UP)))WAR ROOM Michael Jackson Innocent Campaign Sparks Worldwide Attention 03/08/19
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19 views • March 09, 2019
It’s open line Friday so Owen Shroyer takes your calls on a variety of topics on The War Room. We take a look at the push for mandatory vaccinations with Lori Gregory. Elijah Schaeffer joins us from Slightly Offensive for some comic relief.
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