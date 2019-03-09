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2 Weeks and no end in sight for gas leak evacuation in Georgetown, Texas
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21 views • March 09, 2019
March 9, 2019– Mary Greeley News – GEORGETOWN, Texas – An ongoing gas leak has forced hundreds of homes and businesses to be evacuated in Georgetown. And now, Atmos Energy says they don’t know when people can return to these places because they’re not sure what caused the leak or when the residual gas in the soil, will go away.
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82481
https://marygreeley.com/?p=82481
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