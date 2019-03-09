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FROM HOLLYWOOD STAR TO FIGHTER PILOT FOR JESUS, DAVID HEAVENER CHECKS IN
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2 views • March 09, 2019
DAVID HEAVENER, ACTOR, PRODUCER, DIRECTOR AND FIGHTER PILOT FOR JESUS CHECKS IN WITH US TODAY. THIS GUY IS ON FIRE DOING GODS WORK. MEET HIM IN PERSON MARCH 28TH THROUGH THE 31ST AT HEAR THE WATCHMEN DALLAS. VISIT WWW.HEARTHEWATCHMEN.COM FOR COMPLETE DETAILS.
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
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