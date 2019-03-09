© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(((WAKE UP)))WAR ROOM: Austin Texas Mayor Runs Out Of City Council To Avoid Pro-Life Group 03/07/19
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • March 09, 2019
Today, War Room producer Savanah Hernandez spoke at City Council only to be blatantly avoided by Mayor Steve Adler. We get reactoion to that plus more abortion news with our in studio guests. Owen Shroyer also looks at the hundred year lies of the American left when it comes to climate change. Plus, much more!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.