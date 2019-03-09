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Scottish Flat Earther Destroys Joe Rogan
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129 views • March 09, 2019
For the past two years, comedian Joe Rogan has made repeated constant attacks against specific flat Earthers and the whole flat Earth subject itself yet refuses to engage in dialogue with any knowledgeable members of the community. The following video destroys Joe Rogan's illogical arguments, strawman fallacies, and general idiocy with regards to true natural science and his unsubstantiated belief that we are living on a tilting, wobbling, spinning blue testicle.
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