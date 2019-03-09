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Media Uses Fake Video to Represent Sandy Hook Responders
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52 views • March 09, 2019
Analysis of video and shadow length confirm Media inserted a "sensational" law enforcement, first responder clip that originated at St Rose of Lima Church located about 1.1 miles from SHES. There is no record that news sources retracted or apologized for the fake news report.
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