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Wallace Gusler Gunsmith - from Distinction Magazine 2014
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64 views • March 09, 2019
Here we see Wallace Gusler working on his period correct "Fantasy Rifle" as he talks about a necessary ingredient cultivated within the gunsmith himself while surrounded by his tools, projects and keepsakes in this short vignette from Distinction Magazine,
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