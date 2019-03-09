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Holding the Breath during Correction
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72 views • March 09, 2019
How do we quickly update an old trauma memory ?! By having you hold your breath. It's FREE and takes about one minute. But this is the only method that utilizes this approach...why?
Dr. Morter discovered that since some stress traumas "take our breath away" or "knock the wind out of us" that it is important to cause some physiology stress to get the brain to re-boot the memory properly. Then when you relax, it can finish healing.
Dr. Morter discovered that since some stress traumas "take our breath away" or "knock the wind out of us" that it is important to cause some physiology stress to get the brain to re-boot the memory properly. Then when you relax, it can finish healing.
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