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The ANCIENT 'SIN CITIES' As You've NEVER SEEN Them | WatchmanReview
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67 views • March 09, 2019
If the ancient 'Sodom and Gomorrah' existed, would you believe? They did you know, along with 3 other ancient cities destroyed in the Dead Sea valley. Don't believe the Biblical story? The surprising evidence presented here could likely change the minds of even hardened skeptics. It's time to know your history.
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