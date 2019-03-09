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House Plant tour 2019 part 1
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14 views • March 09, 2019
Having over 300 plants now, my house still doesn't feel full. My goal has been to create a dense jungle of plants to help clean the air and produce an oxygen-rich environment. So far so good. Part 1 is an exploration of my office plants; part 2 is my "hall" and kitchen; part 3 is my living room; part 4 is my bedroom.
I hope you enjoy. Thank you for watching.
I hope you enjoy. Thank you for watching.
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