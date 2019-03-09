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Healthier in Two Minutes (HITM) Welcome and Introduction
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263 views • March 09, 2019
Dr. King welcomes you and introduces this web video-log series. These are short topical presentations covering a variety of health-related holistic subjects. He will cover mind, body, spirit and nutrition as well as B.E.S.T. kinesiology techniques and make it easy to understand.
Timing problems are caused by Traumas, Toxicities and Thinking stressors.
Enjoy your journey from Dis-ease back to True Health during these FREE videos.
Short and sweet as not to bombard you.
Timing problems are caused by Traumas, Toxicities and Thinking stressors.
Enjoy your journey from Dis-ease back to True Health during these FREE videos.
Short and sweet as not to bombard you.
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