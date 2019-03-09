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Are Women's Sports Obsolete?
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16 views • March 09, 2019
If biological men calling themselves women are allowed to compete against biological women, as one contestant said, 'it's demoralizing when you're at the start line of the race and you know what the outcome of the race is before it even happens'.
If you've been on this Earth long enough to have the perspective to have seen the progression, every new day seems another step closer to total insanity.
If you've been on this Earth long enough to have the perspective to have seen the progression, every new day seems another step closer to total insanity.
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