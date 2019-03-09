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Active Healing vs. Passive Healing
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156 views • March 09, 2019
"Doc, just fix me. What pill do I take to make it all go away?" That is passive, and it doesn't work!
New True Healing starts with you taking an active role in your healthcare choices and working with me AS A TEAM to Find the Cause of your unique problem.
Dr. King covers some of the important questions to ask and describes the kinesiology muscle testing method to get the right answers.
Dr. Morter's concepts explained for the 21st century to heal old hurts.
New True Healing starts with you taking an active role in your healthcare choices and working with me AS A TEAM to Find the Cause of your unique problem.
Dr. King covers some of the important questions to ask and describes the kinesiology muscle testing method to get the right answers.
Dr. Morter's concepts explained for the 21st century to heal old hurts.
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