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OVERWHELMED !
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116 views • March 08, 2019
Are you stressed out? Of course you are ! I hear it all the time, but the proper terminology is your nervous system is in Overwhelm. Conscious and subconscious are different parts and are tested separately, then we can quickly and gently "reboot them" back into Healing Mode. Patients say WOW when they feel their strength and energy come back so quickly.
Everyone needs to understand this possibility if they truly want Hope and the ability to get well...or stay stuck in Stress Mode...
Everyone needs to understand this possibility if they truly want Hope and the ability to get well...or stay stuck in Stress Mode...
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