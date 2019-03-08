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(((WAKE UP)))Full Show - Tommy Robinson’s Home Surrounded By ANTIFA / Record Border Arrests Prove Trump Right On Border - 03/06/2019
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3 views • March 08, 2019
Illegal immigration under President Trump is projected to surpass levels seen under Obama. In fact, new data shows the migrant surge at America’s Southern border is worse than ever. A border official claims the system is beyond capacity and at its “breaking point.” Today’s in-studio guest is Paul Joseph Watson discussing what Americans can do now to protect their free speech and liberties.
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