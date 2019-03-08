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Death of America Series Part 4 of 13: Abortion
Corner Fringe Ministries
Corner Fringe Ministries
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17 views • March 08, 2019
The Death of America teaching series reveals the imminent destruction of America through the prophetic lens of Scripture!
If you have any questions or comments regarding any of our videos, please feel free to contact us through our website: http://www.cornerfringe.com
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 19:5
Exodus 20:13; 21:22-23
Leviticus 18:25
Numbers 35:30-33
Judges 19:22-26; 20:3-5, 8-14
Romans 6:19
Keywords
planned parenthoodamericabibledeathgodmurderjesusabortionyeshuaexodusinfanticidegenesisnumbersleviticusdeath of america14th amendmentamendment xivguttmacher institutejustice harry blackmunkirsten powerssection 1usa todaywww.nytimes.com/2011/02/22/us/22nathanson.htmlwww.sba-list.orgwww.thepublicdiscourse.com
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