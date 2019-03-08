© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Knife Stuck in Hand
Follow
0
Share
Report
127 views • March 08, 2019
www.DrER.tv
this patient presented to the ER with a knife stuck in the hand, or so he thought. As you will see in the video it was barely even in the hand, but still pretty cool to watch how we approached the issue and treated the patient.
this patient presented to the ER with a knife stuck in the hand, or so he thought. As you will see in the video it was barely even in the hand, but still pretty cool to watch how we approached the issue and treated the patient.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.