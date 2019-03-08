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Largest Abscess (groin fluid pocket) drain ever
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384 views • March 08, 2019
this patient had a chronic fluid sac as a result of remote surgery. On the days prior to his presentation to the E.R. he had fever and chills, and then the area became even more swollen, red, tender, and hot. Obvious signs of infection of the fluid. Being very careful as to not hit the neurovascular bundle that is on the groin area, I did an incision and then a drainage procedure on this fluid. Ultimately the procedure took like 30 min and still not all the pus was out.
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