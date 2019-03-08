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The CANCER of SCIENCE ... Killing YOU Softly!
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439 views • March 08, 2019
Streamed live 8th March 2019
- Seneter Blumenthal questioned the telecom industry about the safety of 5G
- 5G antenna every 30 metres
- Big Pharma says 1 in 3 people will have cancer in their life. It is estimated everyone will get some type of cancer by 2040
- Lyn Thyer (biochemist) is facing extradition by Le Cleiss (the French equivalent of the MHRA) at The Royal Courts of Justice, London 10.00am Tuesday 12th March 2019
- Seneter Blumenthal questioned the telecom industry about the safety of 5G
- 5G antenna every 30 metres
- Big Pharma says 1 in 3 people will have cancer in their life. It is estimated everyone will get some type of cancer by 2040
- Lyn Thyer (biochemist) is facing extradition by Le Cleiss (the French equivalent of the MHRA) at The Royal Courts of Justice, London 10.00am Tuesday 12th March 2019
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