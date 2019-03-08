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Traumatic Bursitis - infection of elbow bursa (sac)
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132 views • March 08, 2019
a case of 'traumatic bursitis'
This patient presented to the ER with a 2 day onset of the findings on the pictures. She had an initial fall and scrape to her right elbow. Other the next 48 hours she develop redness and warmth extending proximally and distally across her arm. The rapid progression and the proximity to the joint made me treat her more aggressively with IV antibiotics and admission to the hospital with an orthopedic consult.
This patient presented to the ER with a 2 day onset of the findings on the pictures. She had an initial fall and scrape to her right elbow. Other the next 48 hours she develop redness and warmth extending proximally and distally across her arm. The rapid progression and the proximity to the joint made me treat her more aggressively with IV antibiotics and admission to the hospital with an orthopedic consult.
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