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Former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke Endorses Ilhan Omar: She’s ‘Now The Most Important Member Of The US Congress!’
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164 views • March 08, 2019
David Knight breaks down how in a recent radio broadcast, former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke praised Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for her recent statements against Israel.
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