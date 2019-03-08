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Explaining what I do and why I do it
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31 views • March 08, 2019
Dr. King speaks boldly, from his heart, about the past difficulties he has had over the decades putting this unique work into words that the layman and new person can understand. He gives and overview of the technique offerings and philosophies, and asks for your help in properly spreading the message of hope so that more people may learn and benefit.
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