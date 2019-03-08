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Cutting Out The CANCER ....
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21 views • March 08, 2019
Streamed live 6th March 2019
At 7.30pm on Thursday 7th March 2019, I shall be joined by Bio-Chemist Lyn Thyer on Episode #114 of HUMANITY vs INSANITY, who will talk about her persecution by Le Cleiss (the French equivalent of the MHRA) and their forthcoming attempt to seek an extradition order against her in the Royal Courts of Justice, London on Tuesday 12th March 2019
At 7.30pm on Thursday 7th March 2019, I shall be joined by Bio-Chemist Lyn Thyer on Episode #114 of HUMANITY vs INSANITY, who will talk about her persecution by Le Cleiss (the French equivalent of the MHRA) and their forthcoming attempt to seek an extradition order against her in the Royal Courts of Justice, London on Tuesday 12th March 2019
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