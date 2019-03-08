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VIDEO: Democrats Divided On Hate Debate
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90 views • March 08, 2019
David Knight presents video footage of Steny Hoyer, a Representative from Maryland, pushing back against socialist Bernie Sanders' position on the Democrats' Resolution opposing hate, prompted by comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar, proving how divided the democrats have truly become.
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