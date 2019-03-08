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COUNTDOWN to CHAOS ... & Political Responsibility
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8 views • March 08, 2019
Streamed live 4th March 2019
- UK voted to leave the EU on 29th March, treasonous politicians need to stop campaining to stay in the EU
- Politicians have gone against their electorates and set up a new independant party and encouraging another referendum
- David Noakes's biochemist partner in GcMaf, Lynne will be on Humanity Vs Insanity 7th March.
- Mark Steele's court case with Gateshill Council on 28th March
- UK voted to leave the EU on 29th March, treasonous politicians need to stop campaining to stay in the EU
- Politicians have gone against their electorates and set up a new independant party and encouraging another referendum
- David Noakes's biochemist partner in GcMaf, Lynne will be on Humanity Vs Insanity 7th March.
- Mark Steele's court case with Gateshill Council on 28th March
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