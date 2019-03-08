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If the EARTH hasn't Moved For You Yet ... It's About To!
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17 views • March 08, 2019
Streamed live 1st March 2019
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- 8 earthquakes in Newdigate, Surrey in between 2 fracking well sites
- Link to seismic events in the UK; http://www.earthquakes.bgs.ac.uk/earthquakes/recent_uk_events.html
- Please come along to support Mark Steele at Newcastle Crown Court on 28th March 2019
- Living standards and disposable income has significantly reduced in the UK since EU interference
- Increasing number of people know it's imperative to leave the EU 29th March
- 8 earthquakes in Newdigate, Surrey in between 2 fracking well sites
- Link to seismic events in the UK; http://www.earthquakes.bgs.ac.uk/earthquakes/recent_uk_events.html
- Please come along to support Mark Steele at Newcastle Crown Court on 28th March 2019
- Living standards and disposable income has significantly reduced in the UK since EU interference
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