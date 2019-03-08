© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
International Women's Day Forgets Persecuted Christian In Pakistan
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • March 08, 2019
David Knight reminds the celebrators of International Women's Day not to forget about Asia Bibi, a Christian woman in Pakistan who has been imprisoned for drinking from the community well water, which is blasphemy according to the majority Muslim people of her country.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.