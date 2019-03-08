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Jeff Bezos-"Our Future is One of Population Control and Energy Rationing"- Agenda 21,singularity,Artificial Intelligence
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60 views • March 08, 2019
Learn about Jeff Bezos' desire to take humans off Earth to inhabit a cylindrical spaceship that can support one trillion people. Within the video you will also learn about his role in the A.I./Smart Grid roll out which will further enslave humanity and override consciousness.
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