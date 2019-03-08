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Large infection to the finger pulp
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117 views • March 08, 2019
www.DrER.tv
For the MONEY shot go to 4:42
This patient presented with severe swelling of the pulp of the second finger. This was caused by pus / abscess of the finger. In this video you can see the procedure including the digital block (which did not work very well in this case) and drainage of the abscess.
For the MONEY shot go to 4:42
This patient presented with severe swelling of the pulp of the second finger. This was caused by pus / abscess of the finger. In this video you can see the procedure including the digital block (which did not work very well in this case) and drainage of the abscess.
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