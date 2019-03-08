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Finger Dislocation and Reduction
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127 views • March 08, 2019
This video demonstrates the procedure to reduce a dislocated finger.
After the finger was numbed with lidocaine simple traction of the dislocated joint resulted in the succesful realignment of the joint that was out of place
After the finger was numbed with lidocaine simple traction of the dislocated joint resulted in the succesful realignment of the joint that was out of place
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