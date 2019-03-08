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Tongue Laceration (my son's story)
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121 views • March 08, 2019
www.DrER.tv
In this video we share with you the story of how my son lacerated his tongue and had to go to a pediatric emergency room to fix it.
We narrate the story of what happened and show some pre and post video of the results
In this video we share with you the story of how my son lacerated his tongue and had to go to a pediatric emergency room to fix it.
We narrate the story of what happened and show some pre and post video of the results
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