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Where is the Cure? | The War on Cancer
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655 views • March 08, 2019
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What has the $500 billion dollars spent on Cancer research since the War on Cancer was declared in 1970 amounted to? Absolutely no progress has been made! In fact, more people are dying from the disease than ever before. It's time for humanity to solve the disease of cancer once-and-for-all.
Show notes can be found at: https://endalldisease.com/episode6
https://endalldisease.com/subscribe
What has the $500 billion dollars spent on Cancer research since the War on Cancer was declared in 1970 amounted to? Absolutely no progress has been made! In fact, more people are dying from the disease than ever before. It's time for humanity to solve the disease of cancer once-and-for-all.
Show notes can be found at: https://endalldisease.com/episode6
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