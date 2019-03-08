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Full Show - America In Jeopardy As Hollywood Promotes Transhumanist Future - 03/07/2019
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702 views • March 08, 2019
Illegal immigration is worse than ever, satellite images appear to show North Korea is rebuilding a rocket launching site, Americans are at risk to losing their jobs to foreign workers, and the trade deficit is at a record high. Moreover, the DHS is warning that a million migrants are expected to arrive at America’s southern border this year. Joining today’s show is UK journalist Katie Hopkins discussing the Islamic invasion of Western Europe.
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