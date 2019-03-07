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Infowars Right Again! 1 Million Immigrants Expected To Cross The Border This Year
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245 views • March 07, 2019
Infowars was proven right again when department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testified before Congress Wednesday, warning that close to a million illegal immigrants are expected to attempt to cross the border into the US in 2019 alone, making the situation “truly an emergency.”
https://www.infowars.com/dhs-secretary-border-one-million-illegal-immigrants-expected-at-border-this-year/
https://www.infowars.com/dhs-secretary-border-one-million-illegal-immigrants-expected-at-border-this-year/
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