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‘Recycling’ Is Now No Different Then Burning Plastic Trash In Your Back Yard
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381 views • March 07, 2019
Mike Adams reveals how recycling programs in cities around the world are now burning their intake due to China's refusal to purchase any more used plastics, aluminum, paper, etc. from other countries.
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