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03.7.19 The Mueller Report on Amazon?
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2 views • March 07, 2019
The special counsel regs state a "confidential report' be made to the 'Attorney General' so let's instead sell the report via Amazon? This is lawlessness on every conceivable level. Who authorized the creation of such an account and who gets the money from book sales? Why is AG Barr silent?
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