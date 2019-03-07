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Katie Hopkins: Where Is The Homeland For Western Europeans?
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291 views • March 07, 2019
Katy Hopkins is currently filming a documentary about the state of western Europe due to globalist policies that have been enacted for decades. Katy joins David Knight to discuss the future for Europeans that increasingly don't recognize their own "homeland".
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