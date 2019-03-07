© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Physicians Group Denounces Mandatory Vaccines
Follow
0
Share
Report
160 views • March 07, 2019
Mike Adams joins Infowars to break down how physicians and surgeons from AAPS have come out with an unprecedented announcement advocating for the right of parents in America to choose whether or not they'd like to vaccinate their children without the unnecessary pressure of mandatory legislation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.