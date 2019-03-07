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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) THURSDAY 3/07/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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19 views • March 07, 2019
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StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS TRANSMISSION:
GOOGLE STEERING CONSERVATIVE MOVEMENTS LIKE CPAC
200 CASES OF MUMPS IN TEXAS THANKS TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
RAND PAUL ON REQUIRED VACCINES
Guest Host David Knight
Guests:
Robert Barnes
Katie Hopkins
4th Hour Host:
Health Ranger Mike Adams, Naturalnews.com
StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS TRANSMISSION:
GOOGLE STEERING CONSERVATIVE MOVEMENTS LIKE CPAC
200 CASES OF MUMPS IN TEXAS THANKS TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
RAND PAUL ON REQUIRED VACCINES
Guest Host David Knight
Guests:
Robert Barnes
Katie Hopkins
4th Hour Host:
Health Ranger Mike Adams, Naturalnews.com
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