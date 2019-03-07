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Anti-Aging Stem Cells IV for Joanne
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35 views • March 07, 2019
This treatment consists of a Saline Drip IV with 20 Million Stem Cells pushed in every 5 minutes until all 100 million are in the patient. We then add a multivitamin drip for some extra energy. Post IV we inject lyophilized placenta into the patients abdomen for even more vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants.
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