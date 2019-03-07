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Fear Yahwah - Fear Scriptures 1-10
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7 views • March 07, 2019
Fear Yahwah
YHWH (יהוה) is the proper name of Elohim
Seek and love YahWah with your whole heart, your whole mind, your whole soul and your whole being.
Fear him! Obey all his laws and commandments. That is how you can start showing him you truly love him!
Love him by keeping all of his Laws and Commandments. Here are more fear scriptures you should read:
Proverbs 9:10 King James Version (KJV) 10 The fear of YHWH is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding.
YHWH (יהוה) is the proper name of Elohim
Seek and love YahWah with your whole heart, your whole mind, your whole soul and your whole being.
Fear him! Obey all his laws and commandments. That is how you can start showing him you truly love him!
Love him by keeping all of his Laws and Commandments. Here are more fear scriptures you should read:
Proverbs 9:10 King James Version (KJV) 10 The fear of YHWH is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding.
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