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Internet Is Following Coal Company-Town Model Of 20th Century
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119 views • March 07, 2019
Social media platforms have become the de facto "public square" in modern society. Lawyer Robert Barnes joins David Knight in-studio to break down the unlawful tactics by the left being used to censor patriots.
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