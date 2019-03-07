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Infections From Vaccines In 3 States While 30 States Push Mandatory Vaccines
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219 views • March 07, 2019
Sen. Rand Paul gave a statement on the issue of forced vaccinations at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. David Knight explains why Sen. Paul is correct to fight for liberty over a false sense of security.
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