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Should Rep. Omar be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee?
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3 views • March 07, 2019
Rep. Ted Deutch, (D-Fla.), and Daniel Levinson, son of Bob Levinson who is missing in Iran, on concerns over Rep. Ilhan Omar's comments, the delay of the House vote on anti-Semitism and the search for Bob Levinson in Iran.
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