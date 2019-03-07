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Pastor Carl Gallups talks about his latest book and so much more.
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7 views • March 07, 2019
Come meet Pastor Carl Gallups and Messianic Rabbi Zev Porat authors of the riveting book The Rabbi, The Secret Message, and the Identity of the Messiah.....it will blow you away. Meet them in person at Hear the Watchmen Dallas visit www.HearTheWatchmen.com
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
http://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
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