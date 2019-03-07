© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
North Dakota Company Offers Trump Bargain On Border
Follow
0
Share
Report
153 views • March 07, 2019
A company has offered a discount of $1billion instead of the proposed $8billion to build 234 miles of border wall. David Knight reveals why Trump should take the deal.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.