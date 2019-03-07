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Hollywood Pushing Feminist Propaganda To Divide Men & Women
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548 views • March 07, 2019
The movie "Captain Marvel" has revealed itself to be feminist propaganda with the ultimate goal to cause division between men and woman. David Knight hosts to expose this sinister hollywood agenda.
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